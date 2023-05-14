UrduPoint.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Says Country Has Global Support For Operation In Gaza Strip

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Israeli Foreign Minister Says Country Has Global Support for Operation in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs is completing political and diplomatic work in relation to the operation Shield and Arrow in the Gaza Strip and notes the "broad support" of the international community for the operation, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Sunday.

"The broad support that Israel received from the international community, as well as the halting of the UN decision (veto on the UN statement condemning Israel), is the result of hard and professional diplomatic work by the Foreign Ministry personnel in Israel and around the globe. The international community understands and supports Israel's actions against the terrorist organization '(Palestinian) Islamic Jihad,' a branch of the Iranian terrorist regime," Cohen said, as quoted by his press office.

The minister also noted that, in conversations with foreign ministers and ambassadors of other states, he heard only words of support of Israel's right to defend itself and its citizens.

"This morning, the political and diplomatic aspect of the Shield and Arrow operation is being completed with satisfaction," the ministry said.

Earlier, Israeli Permanent Representative in the UN Gilad Erdan said that the United States and the United Kingdom had blocked the publication of a UN Security Council statement condemning Israel's actions.

On Saturday night, the Israeli Prime Minister's office announced Israel had agreed to an Egypt-mediated truce with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip, adding that only "quiet will be met with quiet" and Israel will respond to any act of aggression.

On Tuesday night, Israel launched the "Shield and Arrow" operation conducting airstrikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip. Over the five days of the operation, militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired over 1,100 rockets at Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces. At least one Israeli were killed and 30 Palestinians have died.

