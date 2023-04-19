UrduPoint.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Says Discussed Expansion Of Cooperation With Azerbaijan In Baku

Published April 19, 2023

Israeli Foreign Minister Says Discussed Expansion of Cooperation With Azerbaijan in Baku

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he had met in Baku with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov to discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation in various spheres

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he had met in Baku with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov to discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

"I arrived in Azerbaijan today on an important visit to strengthen relations between the countries in the areas of security, economy, energy and tourism.

I started my visit with a meeting with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, and we talked about expanding cooperation in various fields. The economic potential between the countries is huge," Cohen said on Telegram on Tuesday.

He added that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Israel and the first Shiite Muslim country to open an embassy in Israel.

