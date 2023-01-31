Israeli Foreign Minister Says Embassy In Kiev To Resume Work In Coming Weeks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday that the Israeli embassy in Kiev would reopen in the coming weeks.
"A few days ago, I had a conversation with my colleague from Ukraine, Foreign Minister (Dmitro) Kuleba, and informed him that in the coming weeks, the Israeli embassy in Kiev would return to full activity," Cohen said at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem.