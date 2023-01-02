UrduPoint.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Says New Government To Talk Less About Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday that the new Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would talk less about Ukraine in public

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday that the new Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would talk less about Ukraine in public.

"With regard to the Russia-Ukraine issue, we will do one thing for certain - in public - we will talk less," Cohen said, as quoted by the ministry.

Cohen added that Israel would also continue to supply humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The minister also noted that he was scheduled to hold a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

The new Israeli government was sworn in on December 29.

More Stories From World

