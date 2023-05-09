Israeli Foreign Minister Says Will Interrupt Visit to India After Strikes on Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday that he will cut his visit to India right after meeting with Indian Prime Minister due to the escalation of tensions between the Jewish state and the Gaza Strip.

"In light of the events in Israel I have decided to abort my diplomatic visit to India and return to Israel after a meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi, which will take place today," Cohen tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Cohen arrived in India for a three-day visit, during which he intended to participate in the Indian-Israeli business forum.

On Tuesday night, Israel Defense Forces launched an attack against Islamic Jihad Movement's military objects in the Gaza Strip. Three group's operation officers were killed in the operation, IDF said. The shelling resulted in a total of 12 casualties, including one Russian national.

Israeli authorities anticipate strikes in retaliation from the Gaza Strip and urged residents of border towns to stay close to bomb shelters.