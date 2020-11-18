UrduPoint.com
Israeli Foreign Minister Says Will Pay Return Visit To Bahrain Soon To Continue Talks

Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Wednesday that he would pay a reciprocal visit to Bahrain in the nearest future to continue talks on cooperation between the two countries following the establishment of ties under the US-brokered deal.

"I will visit Manama soon and we will continue negotiations," Ashkenazi said during a press conference with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.

The Israeli diplomat also announced a visa-free travel for the Bahraini people to Israel starting from December 1.

"I am glad to announce that Bahrainis can travel to Israel without a visa starting from December 1; we will launch flights," Ashkenazi added.

"This is a historic day in the middle East. ... The entire region has experienced positive changes over the past few months, and this visit [of the official Bahraini delegation] is an example of peace," Ashkenazi said.

The minister affirmed his country's commitment on the full implementation of the peace and normalization agreement.

