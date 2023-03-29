UrduPoint.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Thanks Greece For Preventing Terrorist Attack Against Jews

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Israeli Foreign Minister Thanks Greece for Preventing Terrorist Attack Against Jews

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen thanked on Tuesday the Greek government for preventing terrorist attacks against Jewish people.

"I want to thank the Greek government and the Greek intelligence and security services for thwarting the terrorist attack against Jewish and Israeli targets," Cohen said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Greek National Intelligence Service said that a terrorist network had been eliminated in Greece, which was planning attacks on a number of targets under the leadership from abroad. The agency added that two foreigners had been arrested. The media reported that the criminals planned to attack the Jewish restaurant in the center of Athens, located in the same building as a synagogue.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Twitter Athens Same Greece Criminals Jew Media From Government

Recent Stories

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

3 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.