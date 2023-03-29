Israeli Foreign Minister Thanks Greece for Preventing Terrorist Attack Against Jews

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen thanked on Tuesday the Greek government for preventing terrorist attacks against Jewish people.

"I want to thank the Greek government and the Greek intelligence and security services for thwarting the terrorist attack against Jewish and Israeli targets," Cohen said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Greek National Intelligence Service said that a terrorist network had been eliminated in Greece, which was planning attacks on a number of targets under the leadership from abroad. The agency added that two foreigners had been arrested. The media reported that the criminals planned to attack the Jewish restaurant in the center of Athens, located in the same building as a synagogue.