Israeli Foreign Minister to Start Official Visit to US on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will fly to Washington for an official visit on Monday evening, the press service of the ministry said.

"During his visit, Yair Lapid will meet with leading representatives of all branches of the US government - the Vice President, the Secretary of State, the National Security Advisor and the bipartisan leadership of the US Congress.

In addition, the Israeli Foreign Minister will also meet with representatives of the US Jewish community," the statement said.

Lapid will return to Israel on Thursday.