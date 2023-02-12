UrduPoint.com

Israeli Foreign Minister To Visit Ukraine In Coming Days - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2023 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will pay his first official visit to Ukraine in the coming days to discuss humanitarian assistance to Kiev, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said on Sunday.

"Our Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is due to visit (Ukraine) in the coming days. We hope that his first foreign bilateral visit to Ukraine will take place in the coming days.

I am sure that the first visit of the Israeli minister during the war will open up new opportunities and directions for our cooperation" Brodsky told Ukrainian broadcaster Priamyi.

Media reported in January that top Ukrainian Dmytro Kuleba had invited Cohen to visit Kiev during a bilateral conversation, and the Iranian foreign minister had accepted the invitation. The agenda of Cohen's visit to Kiev is expected to include the issues of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and Israel's confrontation with Iran.

