Israeli Foreign Minister Urges China to Make Iran Suspend Nuclear Program

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday that, during a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, he urged Beijing to exert influence on Tehran to make it suspend its nuclear program.

"I talked to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang today.

I urged him to exert his influence on Iran to make it stop progressing with its nuclear program, which poses a threat to many countries in the middle East and around the world. Israel will use any means necessary to prevent the terrorist regime in Tehran from getting nuclear weapons," he wrote on Twitter.

In recent months, the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been trying to consolidate the international community in order to thwart Iran's attempts to obtain nuclear weapons, which Israel considers a serious threat to its national security.