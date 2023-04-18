UrduPoint.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Urges China To Make Iran Suspend Nuclear Program

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Israeli Foreign Minister Urges China to Make Iran Suspend Nuclear Program

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday that, during a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, he urged Beijing to exert influence on Tehran to make it suspend its nuclear program.

"I talked to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang today.

I urged him to exert his influence on Iran to make it stop progressing with its nuclear program, which poses a threat to many countries in the middle East and around the world. Israel will use any means necessary to prevent the terrorist regime in Tehran from getting nuclear weapons," he wrote on Twitter.

In recent months, the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been trying to consolidate the international community in order to thwart Iran's attempts to obtain nuclear weapons, which Israel considers a serious threat to its national security.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister World Israel Iran China Twitter Nuclear Beijing Tehran Middle East From Government

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

58 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determ ..

Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determine Jurisdiction in Document L ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi ..

Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi Arabia, Iran: PM

1 hour ago
 Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations ..

Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations as 'Publicly-Funded Media'

52 minutes ago
 Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special ..

Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special Assistant to the Prime Ministe ..

54 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls Words of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors o ..

Moscow Calls Words of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors on Kara-Murza's Sentence Interf ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.