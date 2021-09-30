MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrived in the Bahraini capital of Manama on Thursday, in his first official visit as a cabinet member and has met with a number of high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al Khalifa.

"I met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al Khalifa. Thank you for the privilege of being here today and of together, taking another step in building our relationship in the model of partnership and coexistence between cultures and religions," Lapid tweeted.

The top diplomat met with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, according to his office.

The officials discussed bilateral ties, including the ways to boost the provisions of the Bahrain-Israel normalization deal, signed in September of last year under the mediation of the United States.

Lapid is also expected to declare open the Israeli Embassy in the country as part of Israel's commitment to normalizing diplomatic ties with Bahrain.

Bahrain was among several other Arab nations to recognize Israel and set up bilateral relations since last year.