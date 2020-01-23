UrduPoint.com
Israeli Foreign Minister Welcomes US Vice President To World Holocaust Forum

2020-01-23

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday welcomed US Vice President Michael Pence to the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem and thanked US President Donald Trump for imposing maximum pressure on Iran and recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday welcomed US Vice President Michael Pence to the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem and thanked US President Donald Trump for imposing maximum pressure on Iran and recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Pleased to welcome @VP Pence to Israel for World Holocaust Forum. Thanked him & @realDonaldTrump for the decisions on Jerusalem, the Golan & the maximum pressure on Iran. The Israel - US friendship is stronger than ever. VP Pence reaffirmed the US will always stand by Israel," Katz wrote on Twitter.

The 5th World Holocaust Forum is timed to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, are among the forum's participants.

Under the Trump administration, Washington has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the Golan Heights as part of the nation. The decisions were met with outrage in the Arab world and criticism on the part of the United Nations,

Moreover, last November US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington did not consider Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories to be illegal, a statement that contradicted not only a UNSC resolution on the issue but previous US policy.

