(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday has wished a speedy full recovery from the coronavirus to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Earlier in the day, 54-year-old Mishustin said he had tested positive for the virus and was self-isolating.

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov has been appointed as his temporary replacement.

"We wish Russian Prime Minister Mishustin a speedy recovery. @GovernmentRF," Katz wrote on Twitter.

The Russian prime minister held a video conference with President Vladimir Putin. He said he would remain in touch with the government as it continues to coordinate coronavirus response. The cabinet will stick to the working schedule. It plans to meet on May 7.