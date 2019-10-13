Israeli Foreign Ministry Condemns Vandalism at British Cemetery in Haifa

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Saturday released a statement condemning the act of vandalism at the cemetery in Haifa which had left about 20 gravestones of UK Commonwealth soldiers who fought in the two world wars covered in swastikas and smashed.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to express its disgust with the vandalism to war graves at the British war cemetery in Haifa. We wholeheartedly condemn this hate crime, in which those responsible chose to smash and draw swastikas on gravestones of Commonwealth soldiers killed during the two world wars," the statement read.

According to the text, Israel has joint efforts with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and other organizations from the UK Commonwealth in repairing the damaged graveyard.

The investigation into the incident is underway, the ministry added.

Earlier, the act of vandalism at the Haifa British cemetery was also condemned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.