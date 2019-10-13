UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Foreign Ministry Condemns Vandalism At British Cemetery In Haifa

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 01:40 AM

Israeli Foreign Ministry Condemns Vandalism at British Cemetery in Haifa

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Saturday released a statement condemning the act of vandalism at the cemetery in Haifa which had left about 20 gravestones of UK Commonwealth soldiers who fought in the two world wars covered in swastikas and smashed.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to express its disgust with the vandalism to war graves at the British war cemetery in Haifa. We wholeheartedly condemn this hate crime, in which those responsible chose to smash and draw swastikas on gravestones of Commonwealth soldiers killed during the two world wars," the statement read.

According to the text, Israel has joint efforts with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and other organizations from the UK Commonwealth in repairing the damaged graveyard.

The investigation into the incident is underway, the ministry added.

Earlier, the act of vandalism at the Haifa British cemetery was also condemned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel Haifa United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

2 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

2 hours ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

2 hours ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

2 hours ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.