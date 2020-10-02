UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Foreign Ministry Expresses Regret Over Armenian Decision To Recall Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:54 AM

Israeli Foreign Ministry Expresses Regret Over Armenian Decision to Recall Ambassador

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has expressed regret over the Armenian decision to recall its ambassador from the Jewish state, viewing Armenia's embassy as an important tool to develop the bilateral relations

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Israeli Foreign Ministry has expressed regret over the Armenian decision to recall its ambassador from the Jewish state, viewing Armenia's embassy as an important tool to develop the bilateral relations.

On Thursday, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said that Yerevan was recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations over the supply of arms by this country to Azerbaijan.

"Israel regrets the Armenian decision to return the ambassador for consultations. Israel attaches great importance to the relations with Armenia and views the Armenian embassy in Israel as an important tool for the development of these relations for the good of both nations," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on late Thursday obtained by Sputnik.

The hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Azerbaijan has also declared martial law and partial mobilization.

Most countries, including Russia, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means.

Related Topics

Israel Martial Law Russia Turkey Yerevan Armenia Azerbaijan Sunday Jew All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 15 deaths, 625 new cases of Covid ..

23 minutes ago

President Trump, his wife test positive for Covid- ..

38 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 2, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Leaders of EU Nations Agreed at Summit in Brussels ..

25 seconds ago

Reporters Without Borders Says Azerbaijan Must Pro ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.