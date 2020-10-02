Israeli Foreign Ministry Expresses Regret Over Armenian Decision to Recall Ambassador

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has expressed regret over the Armenian decision to recall its ambassador from the Jewish state, viewing Armenia's embassy as an important tool to develop the bilateral relations

On Thursday, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said that Yerevan was recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations over the supply of arms by this country to Azerbaijan.

"Israel regrets the Armenian decision to return the ambassador for consultations. Israel attaches great importance to the relations with Armenia and views the Armenian embassy in Israel as an important tool for the development of these relations for the good of both nations," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on late Thursday obtained by Sputnik.

The hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Azerbaijan has also declared martial law and partial mobilization.

Most countries, including Russia, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means.