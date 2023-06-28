Open Menu

Israeli Foreign Ministry Notes Importance Of Both Visits To Kiev, Dialogue With Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Israeli Foreign Ministry recommends that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit Kiev, but at the same time, recognizes the importance of dialogue with Russia for national security reasons, Director of the Foreign Ministry's Eurasia Department Yuval Fuchs said on Wednesday.

"The Foreign Minister visited Kyiv this year and also ordered the reopening of the Israeli embassy in Kyiv. Also, yesterday the Foreign Minister said, and I will reiterate, that we recommend that the Prime Minister visit Kyiv as well ... While we discuss support for Ukraine, we must keep in mind that Israel has broad national security considerations, as every country does. The reality is complex, and the Government's position is that room for constructive dialogue with the Russians is important," Fuchs said at a meeting of the parliamentary subcommittee for foreign policy and public diplomacy.

He also recalled Israel's support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan and urged the government to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Israel has been resisting providing Kiev with weapons and focusing instead on humanitarian assistance. In January, Netanyahu said that Israel was considering providing to Ukraine the Iron Dome air defense system.

Zelenskyy unveiled a 10-point peace initiative in November, which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.

