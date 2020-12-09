UrduPoint.com
Israeli Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Interview With Local Newspaper

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned the Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov over his recent interview with the Jerusalem Post newspaper, the ministry said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned the Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov over his recent interview with the Jerusalem Post newspaper, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, the media outlet published the interview, in which the ambassador said that "the problem in the region is not Iranian activities," but the Israeli-Arab conflict.

"The head of the political-strategic department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alon Bar, today summoned Anatoly Viktorov, the Russian Ambassador to Israel, for a meeting.

Bar has categorically objected to Ambassador Viktorov's statements published in an interview with the Jerusalem Post on December 8," the ministry said.

The Israeli diplomat told the Russian ambassador that his claims did not correspond to the realities in the middle East and that the regional issues had been repeatedly addressed through diplomatic channels.

Viktorov has said that he was going to send a letter to the newspaper explaining his position since some of his statements have been misconstrued.

