Israeli Foreign Ministry Suspends Contacts With OHCHR

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:45 AM

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered Foreign Ministry officials to freeze contacts with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights after the OHCHR published a blacklist of companies cooperating with Jewish settlements in the West Bank

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered Foreign Ministry officials to freeze contacts with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights after the OHCHR published a blacklist of companies cooperating with Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

"Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered the Foreign Ministry to freeze contacts with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which encourages the campaign to boycott Israel," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Katz added that the move was intended to protect companies operating in Israel.

