Israeli, German Presidents Discussed Return of Israeli Hostages From Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussed with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the return of Israeli hostages and the bodies of Israeli soldiers from the Gaza Strip at a working meeting in Kiev, the government press service reported on Wednesday.

"The two presidents discussed at length the matter of Israeli MIAs and civilian hostages in the Gaza Strip and elsewhere. President Herzog emphasized that Israel is profoundly committed to the return of its sons, and that it will continue to work at every level to ensure their return home," the statement said.

Herzog thanked Steinmeier for Germany's efforts in returning the Israeli citizens from Gaza, the press service noted.

The presidents also stressed the significance of the common fight against hatred and antisemitism, according to the statement.

The Israeli President is in Kiev on a three-day state visit, during which he will participate in memorial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre. The German President also came for the commemoration ceremony.