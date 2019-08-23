Israeli Girl Killed, 2 People Injured in Bomb Blast Near West Bank - President

(@imziishan)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) A 17-year-old girl was killed on Friday and two of her relatives are in critical condition due to injuries they received from a bomb blast outside the central West Bank settlement of Dolev, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said.

Earlier in the day, an improvised explosive device detonated on a nature trail outside Dolev, where Rina Shnerb was hiking with her brother and father. The girl was critically wounded and pronounced dead at the scene, whereas her relatives were taken to a hospital in a military helicopter.

"I am shocked and saddened at the news of the murder of Rina ז"ל, who was killed in the terrorist attack this morning. My prayers are with the family and for the recovery of those injured," Rivlin tweeted.

The president also thanked the medical and rescue personnel for their rapid assistance and security forces who are now on a manhunt to track down the perpetrators of the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security meeting following news of the attack and said that the perpetrators would be caught. Netanyahu also extended his condolences to the girl's family.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Clashes and frequent shelling occurs from both sides.