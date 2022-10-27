UrduPoint.com

Israeli Government Approves Agreement On Border Demarcation With Lebanon

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Israeli Government Approves Agreement on Border Demarcation With Lebanon

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The Israeli government said on Thursday that it approved the agreement on border demarcation with Lebanon.

"The Government of Israel, today, approved the agreement on a maritime boundary between Israel and Lebanon," the government said in a statement.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid will soon sign the agreement, the government added.

More Stories From World

