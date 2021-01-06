UrduPoint.com
Israeli Government Approves Lockdown Tightening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:10 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Israeli government has approved the introduction of tougher quarantine measures for a period of two weeks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Ministry of Health said in a joint statement.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu announced the need to immediately impose a full lockdown.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the government today for an urgent discussion, during which the government approved the lockdown proposal of the prime minister and the minister of health. The quarantine will take effect from midnight Thursday January 7 for a period of 14 days," the statement said.

