UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Government Approves Quarantine Exit Plan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:40 AM

Israeli Government Approves Quarantine Exit Plan

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Israeli government commission to respond to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has approved a plan for Israel's exit from quarantine, which will depend not on specific dates, but on the incidence rates in the country, the cabinet said in a statement.

"At a meeting of the commission of ministers on coronavirus response, it was decided to approve the principles for exiting quarantine. The transition from stage to stage of easing restrictions will be determined by data on incidence, and not specific dates," the cabinet said.

There will be at least 14 days between the stages of exit from quarantine, despite the fact that the number of stages can be reduced to five instead of the previously approved nine.

"Before proceeding to the next stage, a briefing will be held, at which the current situation will be checked for compliance with the indicators set in the program," it said.

A partial exit from quarantine restrictions in Israel, including the reopening of kindergartens and the opening of businesses that do not receive clients, began on October 18. Also, the ban on moving away from houses for more than a kilometer has been lifted, and visits to parks and beaches are allowed.

Related Topics

Israel October From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

3 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

4 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

5 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

5 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

5 hours ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.