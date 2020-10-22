Israeli Government Approves Quarantine Exit Plan

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Israeli government commission to respond to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has approved a plan for Israel's exit from quarantine, which will depend not on specific dates, but on the incidence rates in the country, the cabinet said in a statement.

"At a meeting of the commission of ministers on coronavirus response, it was decided to approve the principles for exiting quarantine. The transition from stage to stage of easing restrictions will be determined by data on incidence, and not specific dates," the cabinet said.

There will be at least 14 days between the stages of exit from quarantine, despite the fact that the number of stages can be reduced to five instead of the previously approved nine.

"Before proceeding to the next stage, a briefing will be held, at which the current situation will be checked for compliance with the indicators set in the program," it said.

A partial exit from quarantine restrictions in Israel, including the reopening of kindergartens and the opening of businesses that do not receive clients, began on October 18. Also, the ban on moving away from houses for more than a kilometer has been lifted, and visits to parks and beaches are allowed.