Israeli Government Coalition Fails To Extend Contentious Citizenship Law - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Israeli Government Coalition Fails to Extend Contentious Citizenship Law - State Media

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Israel's Knesset has failed to pass an extension to a controversial citizenship law that bans Palestinians from the occupied territories who marry Israelis from being granted citizenship rights, delivering a tough blow to the new government, the state-run KAN broadcaster reported on Tuesday

After a night-long debate, the government coalition put up for a vote early on Tuesday a compromise version of the draft, providing for a six-month extension instead of a one-year, the creation of a special commission on humanitarian cases and granting residence permits to 1,600 Palestinians living in Israel.

The vote was tied 59 to 59.

The legislation will expire at the end of Tuesday, enabling thousands of Palestinians previously unable to claim citizenship rights to do so.

The citizenship law considered by critics as discriminatory was adopted back in 2003 in the midst of a second intifada and has since been repeatedly extended. The Israeli authorities often cited security reasons in explaining the ban on granting citizenship to Palestinians.

