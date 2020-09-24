Israeli Government Plans to Boost COVID-19 Quarantine Starting From Friday - Netanyahu

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Israeli government is going to tighten the coronavirus-linked quarantine for two weeks starting from Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address.

"Within the past several days, we have listened to experts who said that we would face great problems if no serious steps were taken. To save the lives of Israeli citizens, it is necessary to impose a strict two-week quarantine starting from Friday to the Sukkot holiday (late October 9). After that, we will have two more weeks of the quarantine, hopefully, with softer restrictions.

But I stress that will depend on the incidence rate," Netanyahu said on late Wednesday.

The statement was made after the meeting of the special governmental commission on fighting the coronavirus.

Last week, Israel became the first country that introduced a second coronavirus-related lockdown. The restrictions are being tightened amid the ongoing rise in the number of COVID-19 cases: within the past 24 hours, the country has registered about 7,000 new patients marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak.