Israeli Government Submits Peace Deal With Bahrain For Parliamentary Approval

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Israeli Government Submits Peace Deal With Bahrain for Parliamentary Approval

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) The Israeli government has agreed to submit the deal on the establishment of diplomatic relations with Bahrain to the parliament for endorsement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday.

"The Cabinet, today,...

approved submitting 'The Establishment of Diplomatic, Peaceful and Friendly Relations between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain' for Knesset approval," the Office said.

On October 18, Bahrain and Israel signed the US-brokered Joint Communique on establishing diplomatic and peaceful relations, which was followed by a total of seven memorandums of understanding in various fields for mutually beneficial cooperation.  

Prime Minister Israel Parliament Bahrain October Sunday Government Cabinet

