Israeli Government Votes to Extend Lockdown Until October 14 - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Israeli government has approved the extension of the ongoing lockdown, which was introduced in mid-September for three weeks, for another three days until October 14, the Tel Aviv-based Haaretz newspaper reported on Thursday.

Last Friday, new coronavirus restrictions came into force in Israel, tightening the second infection-related lockdown that took effect on September 18 for a three-week period with the possibility of being extended further. The quarantine period has coincided with a series national holidays, beginning from Rosh Hashanah and ending with Simchat Torah on October 10.

Along with the quarantine's extension, the cabinet has also approved a new fine of 500 shekels ($146) during the Jewish festival of Sukkot, which runs this year from October 2-9, for visiting a sukkah - a temporary hut constructed for the the week-long holiday - belonging to another individual.

To date, Israel has confirmed over 248,000 cases of the infection, with the country's total death toll currently standing at 1,571.