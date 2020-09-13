UrduPoint.com
Israeli Gov't Approves New 3-Week Coronavirus Lockdown Beginning Friday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The government of Israel has voted to impose a new lockdown for a period of three weeks beginning September 18, Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the lockdown will take effect at 2 p.

m. local time (11:00 GMT) this coming Friday for three weeks coinciding with a period of national holidays.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly expected to deliver a statement on the matter shortly.

