TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The Israeli Cabinet on Thursday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to invest 1.7 billion shekels ($465 million) into the development of the city of Sderot and other communities in the area around the Gaza Strip, the prime minister's office said.

"The Cabinet, today, at a festive meeting in Sderot, approved a decision to strengthen civil resilience and develop Sderot and the communities in the area around the Gaza Strip, for 2023-2024," Netanyahu's office said in a statement, adding that the decision provided for investments worth 1.7 billion shekels in various areas.

During the festive meeting in Sderot, Netanyahu noted the meaningful progress that had already been achieved in the development of the city and the surrounding areas, and reiterated the government's intention to keep developing the territories.

"The area around the Gaza Strip is Israel. All sectors of our nation live here: religious, secular and traditional, new and veteran immigrants, east and west - everyone. We will continue to develop the area around the communities in the area, in Israel, for the benefit of the residents and for the benefit of the entire State of Israel," the Israeli prime minister was quoted by his office as saying.

In February, the Israeli government authorized the establishment of a new town in the desert of Negev near the Gaza Strip. This new town, named Hanon, is expected to become home to over 500 Israeli families.