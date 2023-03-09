(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) The Israeli Interior Ministry has introduced a draft law obliging new immigrants to reside in the country for at least a year in order to receive Israeli passports, media reported on Wednesday.

The bill is aimed at preventing those who do not live in the country from obtaining Israeli citizenship, according to The Times of Israel newspaper.

Between June 2021 and June 2022, 4,094 people requested Israeli passports within a month after obtaining citizenship, but 60% of them decided not to stay in the country, Israeli media reported, citing the bill.

In addition, over 70,000 people reportedly immigrated to Israel last year, which was the highest number in decades. The increase is believed to have been caused by the Ukraine conflict, among other things.