UrduPoint.com

Israeli Gov't Considers Restricting Issuance Of Passports To New Immigrants - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Israeli Gov't Considers Restricting Issuance of Passports to New Immigrants - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) The Israeli Interior Ministry has introduced a draft law obliging new immigrants to reside in the country for at least a year in order to receive Israeli passports, media reported on Wednesday.

The bill is aimed at preventing those who do not live in the country from obtaining Israeli citizenship, according to The Times of Israel newspaper.

Between June 2021 and June 2022, 4,094 people requested Israeli passports within a month after obtaining citizenship, but 60% of them decided not to stay in the country, Israeli media reported, citing the bill.

In addition, over 70,000 people reportedly immigrated to Israel last year, which was the highest number in decades. The increase is believed to have been caused by the Ukraine conflict, among other things.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Israel Ukraine June Citizenship Media From

Recent Stories

First Global Health Cyber Security Summit takes pl ..

First Global Health Cyber Security Summit takes place in New York

1 hour ago
 Provision of pillars for sustainable life for popu ..

Provision of pillars for sustainable life for population of Ras Al Khaimah is at ..

2 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic deleg ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic delegation

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

2 hours ago
 Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by A ..

Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by Almost 31% of Voters Each - Pol ..

2 hours ago
 11-member foreign service academy delegation calls ..

11-member foreign service academy delegation calls on governor Punjab

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.