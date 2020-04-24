UrduPoint.com
Israeli Gov't Tightens COVID-19 Measures Ahead Of Ramadan, Independence Day

Israel's government on Wednesday published a new set of tighter restrictions for the upcoming Israeli Independence Day and the month of Ramadan as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the country

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Israel's government on Wednesday published a new set of tighter restrictions for the upcoming Israeli Independence Day and the month of Ramadan as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the country.

"From Thursday, 23 April 2020, until Sunday, 3 May 2020, in communities the majority of whose residents are Muslim, as well as in certain areas in Jerusalem, it has been decided that businesses and stores that receive the public will not open from 18:00-03:00, except for pharmacies. Businesses will be able to provide delivery service only," the governmental statement read.

Similar measures will be imposed on citizens in other regions on Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel's Wars and Victims of Terrorism and Israel's Independence Day, celebrated April 27 and April 28, respectively.

"The Health Ministry reiterates that citizens must celebrate Independence Day in their homes. The purchase of food on the eve of Independence Day and on Independence Day itself will not be permitted," the statement said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel is nearing 15,000 in total with 187 deaths as a result, while nearly 500 cases have been confirmed in the West Bank.

