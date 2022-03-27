UrduPoint.com

Israeli Gov't To Approve Creation Of 5 New Settlements In Negev Desert - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Israeli Gov't to Approve Creation of 5 New Settlements in Negev Desert - Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The Israeli government will approve the creation of five new settlements in the Negev desert despite protests from the Arab Bedouin population inhabiting the territory and the Palestinian side, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

"Today, the government will approve the establishment of five new communities in the Negev. This is important news for all residents of the area and is part of the process of organizing this part of the country, which has been neglected for so many years," Bennett said at a cabinet meeting.

The prime minister noted that the highest duty of the Israeli government is to ensure the safety of inhabitants of the country's southern region.

In this regard, the authorities will further populate and develop the Negev, the minister stressed.

"Our goal is to return the state to the Negev - Zionism 2022. This is neither ex territoria, nor is it the Wild West but a place in which the State of Israel is present - in both governance and resources," Bennett added.

The Bedouin community inhabiting the Negev regards the Israeli plan for the development of the desert as a land grab and opposes the creation of new settlements on its territory. Bedouins are highly supported by the Palestinian authorities who believe the desert to be part of their country's areas occupied by Israel despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Sunday All From Government Cabinet Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

10 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

19 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

19 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

19 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>