TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The Israeli government will approve the creation of five new settlements in the Negev desert despite protests from the Arab Bedouin population inhabiting the territory and the Palestinian side, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

"Today, the government will approve the establishment of five new communities in the Negev. This is important news for all residents of the area and is part of the process of organizing this part of the country, which has been neglected for so many years," Bennett said at a cabinet meeting.

The prime minister noted that the highest duty of the Israeli government is to ensure the safety of inhabitants of the country's southern region.

In this regard, the authorities will further populate and develop the Negev, the minister stressed.

"Our goal is to return the state to the Negev - Zionism 2022. This is neither ex territoria, nor is it the Wild West but a place in which the State of Israel is present - in both governance and resources," Bennett added.

The Bedouin community inhabiting the Negev regards the Israeli plan for the development of the desert as a land grab and opposes the creation of new settlements on its territory. Bedouins are highly supported by the Palestinian authorities who believe the desert to be part of their country's areas occupied by Israel despite objections from the United Nations.