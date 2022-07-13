UrduPoint.com

Israeli, Greek Prime Ministers Agree To Deepen Energy Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, agreed Wednesday to deepen energy cooperation amid the global fuel crisis.

"They discussed (the) need to continue deepening cooperation between Greece (and) Israel, including in the field of energy, and agreed to stay in close contact," Lapid's office said on social media.

Mitsotakis congratulated Lapid on taking office. The leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party will serve as prime minister and foreign minister in a caretaker government until a snap election in November.

