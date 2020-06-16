UrduPoint.com
Israeli, Greek Prime Ministers To Sign Memorandum On Cooperation In Tourism - Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:09 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday is met with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, agreeing to sign memoranda on cyber, tourism, and agricultural cooperation, his office said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020)

The meeting took place at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem earlier in the day.

"Following the meeting, three MOUs - on cyber, agriculture and tourism - will be signed and a joint G2G [government-to-government] meeting will be held chaired by the prime ministers over lunch," the office said in a statement.

Mitsotakis noted that it was his first official visit abroad since the outbreak of COVID-19.

