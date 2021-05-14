Israeli Ground Operation in Gaza Strip Not Yet Planned - Ambassador to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Israeli ground operation in the Gaza Strip is not on agenda yet but nothing can be ruled out if the situation escalates, Alexander Ben Zvi, Israel's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik.

"So far this [a ground operation]is not foreseen and not planned, but only if there is no escalation.

They ask me: can it [the conflict] be worse? Yes, of course, it can be worse. But I hope that this will not happen. At the same time, if it gets worse, nothing can be excluded," the diplomat said.