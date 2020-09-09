UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Health Minister Goes Into Isolation After Possible Contact With COVID-19 Patient

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:00 AM

Israeli Health Minister Goes Into Isolation After Possible Contact With COVID-19 Patient

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and a number of other ministry officials went into self-isolation after one of the Magen Israel coronavirus response center staff was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I am going into quarantine and hope the test result is negative," Edelstein wrote on Twitter.

In addition, according to the Health Ministry, the ministry's Director General Prof. Hezi Levi, coronavirus response coordinator Prof. Ronni Gamzu and a number of other officials are also going into self-isolation.

The ministry noted that Gamzu and other staff had been wearing masks and observed safety precautions.

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

4 hours ago

UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since ..

5 hours ago

SEHA re-opens Rehabilitation Department at Al Ain ..

5 hours ago

Du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

6 hours ago

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

6 hours ago

SAPM Ameen Aslam calls on Prime Minister

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.