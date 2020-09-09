Israeli Health Minister Goes Into Isolation After Possible Contact With COVID-19 Patient

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and a number of other ministry officials went into self-isolation after one of the Magen Israel coronavirus response center staff was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I am going into quarantine and hope the test result is negative," Edelstein wrote on Twitter.

In addition, according to the Health Ministry, the ministry's Director General Prof. Hezi Levi, coronavirus response coordinator Prof. Ronni Gamzu and a number of other officials are also going into self-isolation.

The ministry noted that Gamzu and other staff had been wearing masks and observed safety precautions.