Israeli Health Minister Litzman Diagnosed With Coronavirus - Ministry Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Israeli Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman has gotten infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Jerusalem Post reported citing a Health Ministry spokesperson.

Litzman and his wife, diagnosed with COVID-19, will go into quarantine, the spokesperson's office said.

In line with medical recommendations, the minister will continue to perform his duties from home.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in Israel totals 6,092, with 25 deaths.