Israeli Health Minister Orders Strengthening of Medical Sector Amid Repeat Lockdown

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has ordered the enhancement of the country's medical sector, including by transferring paramedics to hospitals, as the country entered a second lockdown amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Media have previously reported that two Israeli hospitals stopped accepting new patients, as their departments specializing in the treatment of COVID-19 were overwhelmed. As of Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has surpassed 200,000, with around 7,000 being recorded over the past day.

"Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Director General of the ministry Hezi Levi issued an order to immediately recruit paramedics at hospitals and strengthen the work of medical personnel," the ministry said in a statement.

Israel is currently facing a second nationwide lockdown due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The lockdown began last Friday and is due to end on October 10, unless extended.