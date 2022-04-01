Israeli Health Minister to Visit Ukraine on Monday - Reports

Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz will visit Ukraine on Monday, Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz will visit Ukraine on Monday, Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, Horowitz will visit Israel's field hospital and meet with his Ukrainian counterpart.

This will be the first visit by an Israeli minister to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian military operation on February 24.

Earlier this month, Israel announced the deployment of a field hospital in Ukraine, which includes a pediatric and adult hospitalization facilities, an intensive care unit, delivery room and first aid clinic.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.