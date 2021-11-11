Israeli Health Ministry Experts Recommend Vaccinating Children Aged 5-11 Against COVID

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The expert council of the Israeli Ministry of Health recommended that children aged 5-11 be vaccinated against coronavirus, the ministry said in a statement.

"The members of the expert council...

recommended by an overwhelming majority of votes that children aged 5-11 be vaccinated against coronavirus," the statement said.

Mass vaccination of the population against COVID-19 began in Israel on December 20 last year. Citizens of the country are vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. On January 10, the vaccinated began to receive the second dose, and on August 1, the vaccination with the third dose began. Vaccination of adolescents 12-15 years old in Israel started in early June.