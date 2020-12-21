Israeli Health Ministry Says 10,000 Medical Workers Received COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Israeli Health Ministry said on Monday that about 10,000 medical workers had been vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, the day the mass vaccination program officially started in the country, media reported.

According to Haaretz, the health authorities are expected to increase the rate of vaccinations, including vulnerable groups and those over 60.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became the first Israeli national to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

A day after his inoculation, Netanyahu said that he was feeling fine.

The first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived in Israel last week. In total, the Israeli government has signed a deal for 8 million doses. Israel has also concluded deals with other companies developing vaccine candidates, including US firm Moderna.

Clinical trials for Israel's domestically produced vaccine against COVID-19 began in early November. On December 14, it successfully completed the first phase of the trials.