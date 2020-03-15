UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Health Ministry Warns Against Panic Buying

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Israeli Health Ministry Warns Against Panic Buying

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The Israeli Health Ministry warned citizens on Saturday not to hoard food, promising that food stores will remain open throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

"Food stores in Israel will stay open. There is no need to storm them.

The state system is preparing for all kinds of scenarios, but supermarkets will be kept open in any situation," it said in a press release.

Israeli media published photos of people lining in front of those few stores that remained open on the weekend.

Israelis have reportedly been stocking up on food and other necessities in light of the spreading COVID-19 disease, which has evolved into a pandemic. Israel has 164 infection cases, with two patients in a critical condition.

