Israeli Health Ministry Warns of 7-Year Prison Term for Breaching Coronavirus Quarantine

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Israeli Ministry of Health has announced that any person found to be in violation of their quarantine following their return from Asia could be subject to a 7-year prison sentence.

According to Israeli media, some people placed under obligatory 14-day quarantine still visited crowded public areas.

"This can be considered a criminal offense, which can be punished by imprisonment for up to seven years if the violation was committed intentionally, or for up to three years if committed through negligence," the statement read.

The novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to 30 countries. According to China's health authorities, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, and over 2,100 patients have died.