UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Health Ministry Warns Of 7-Year Prison Term For Breaching Coronavirus Quarantine

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Israeli Health Ministry Warns of 7-Year Prison Term for Breaching Coronavirus Quarantine

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Israeli Ministry of Health has announced that any person found to be in violation of their quarantine following their return from Asia could be subject to a 7-year prison sentence.

According to Israeli media, some people placed under obligatory 14-day quarantine still visited crowded public areas.

"This can be considered a criminal offense, which can be punished by imprisonment for up to seven years if the violation was committed intentionally, or for up to three years if committed through negligence," the statement read.

The novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to 30 countries. According to China's health authorities, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, and over 2,100 patients have died.

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan December Criminals Media From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Salem medical fitness sm ..

40 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in ..

1 hour ago

US economy solid, but virus could hit supplies: Fe ..

1 hour ago

PSL 5 opens at National Stadium amid gleaming cere ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.