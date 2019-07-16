Israeli helicopter shot down by Palestinian gunmen in Gaza

GAZA Palestinian security sources said on Tuesday that Palestinian gunmen shot down a small Israeli aircraft in central Gaza Strip

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : GAZA Palestinian security sources said on Tuesday that Palestinian gunmen shot down a small Israeli aircraft in central Gaza Strip.

The sources told Xinhua that the gunmen opened fire on the plane, which was dropped down in Johr al-Dik in central Gaza, adding that it was transferred to the security bodies for examination.

The sources gave no further details about the incident and there was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.