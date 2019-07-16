UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Helicopter Shot Down By Palestinian Gunmen In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:16 PM

Israeli helicopter shot down by Palestinian gunmen in Gaza

GAZA Palestinian security sources said on Tuesday that Palestinian gunmen shot down a small Israeli aircraft in central Gaza Strip

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :GAZA Palestinian security sources said on Tuesday that Palestinian gunmen shot down a small Israeli aircraft in central Gaza Strip.

The sources told Xinhua that the gunmen opened fire on the plane, which was dropped down in Johr al-Dik in central Gaza, adding that it was transferred to the security bodies for examination.

The sources gave no further details about the incident and there was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

Related Topics

Fire Army Gaza From

Recent Stories

Peskov Says No Meeting Between Russian, Moldovan P ..

2 minutes ago

ICJ to decide fate of Indian spy Jadhav tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Dengue surveillance meeting in Multan

2 minutes ago

Former rulers adopted Mughal kings' lifestyle on t ..

2 minutes ago

German Nominee for Top EU Job Lays Out Policy Prio ..

6 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Arrives in Sanaa for Ta ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.