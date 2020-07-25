Israeli Helicopters Attack Targets in Southern Syria - Israeli Army

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Israeli military helicopters have hit a number of targets in southern Syria in response to attacks from the area, the Israel Defense Forces said.

"Earlier today, munitions were fired from Syria toward Israel.

In response, our aircraft struck military targets in southern Syria belonging to the Syrian Armed Forces. We hold the Syrian regime responsible & will respond to any violation of Israeli sovereignty," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.