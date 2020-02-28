Israeli Helicopters Attacked Positions Of Syrian Soldiers, Three Wounded - Syria State TV
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:40 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Israeli military helicopters attacked the positions of the Syrian army in the border province of Quneitra, Syrian state television channel Al Ikhbariya reported Friday.
As a result of the attack, made from the Golan Heights, three Syrian soldiers received minor injuries, it said.