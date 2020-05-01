Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Missile Strike on Southern Syria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Israeli military helicopters have carried out a missile strike on southern parts of Syria, Syrian state media reported on Friday.

According to the SANA news agency, the strikes that were carried out from the Israeli positions near the Golan Heights left no people killed.

The Israeli helicopters fired several missiles, causing some material damage.

Israel carries out regular airstrikes against Syrian forces. The most recent one left on Monday three civilians dead in the province of Damascus.