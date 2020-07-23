UrduPoint.com
Israeli IDF Sends Reinforcements To Northern Borders Over Tensions With Hezbollah

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:03 PM

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have boosted their presence at the northern borders with neighboring Lebanon in anticipation of Hezbollah's retaliation for the killing of one of its prominent members in Israel's recent attack in Syria, the military said on Thursday

JERUSALEM/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have boosted their presence at the northern borders with neighboring Lebanon in anticipation of Hezbollah's retaliation for the killing of one of its prominent members in Israel's recent attack in Syria, the military said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, the Israeli air force attacked targets in southern Damascus from the disputed lands of Golan Heights. According to Syrian news outlets, the attack left seven troops injured. Hezbollah also accused Israel of killing its operative, Ali Kamel Mohsen Jawad, in the Monday airstrike.

"In accordance with a recently conducted situational assessment, we have decided to reinforce the Northern Command with select infantry forces," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

According to an IDF spokesperson, a number of extra troops, including the elite Golani brigade's battalion, were sent to the Northern Command's Galilee Division. The move occurred after the army had conducted security assessments overnight.

The disputed Golan Heights have been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized the area during the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel adopted a law in 1981 that annexed the territory, though it was rejected by the United Nations.

Israel and Lebanon have tense bilateral relations, with Israel repeatedly violating the neighboring country's air, sea and land borders and using the Lebanese airspace to launch strikes at Syria aimed at alleged targets of the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah movement.

