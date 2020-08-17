(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Russian researchers have developed a "wonderful" COVID-19 vaccine, which may prove to be far superior to its competitors elsewhere in the world, so harsh criticism toward it is politics-driven, rather than based on knowledge, professor Polina Stepensky, the head of the department of bone marrow transplantation and cancer immunotherapy at Hadassah Medical Center, told Sputnik.

Last week, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute, supported by the Defense Ministry and the Direct Investment Fund. Though some western countries expressed reservations about the vaccine, as it is yet to pass the required Phase 3 of clinical trials, the Russian Health Ministry has said that Sputnik V had undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

"The first thing we should tell Russian scientists and medics is 'Bravo!' The development of a vaccine deserves much respect. Both as a doctor and scientist, I think that they have developed a really wonderful thing and made a great breakthrough in science," Stepensky said.

The researcher expressed confidence in the Russian vaccine, saying that it was developed on the basis of well-known and proven technology.

"This is a very promising vaccine. They used a well-known technology: they took a human adenovirus ” in this case two strains of adenovirus, Ad5 and Ad26 ” from which they genetically removed the part that is responsible for virus replication, and inserted DNA. Coronavirus is a virus that is based on RNA. But we can translate RNA into DNA via the use of a special enzyme," she explained.

According to the Stepensky, the Russian vaccine, which uses human adenovirus as the basis, can form a more stable immune system than chimpanzee adenovirus-based one, which is being developed in Oxford.

As for critics of the vaccine, Stepensky believes that they simply misunderstand the way Russian researchers work, noting that the lack of publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals is very typical of Russian science.

"In Russia, there are plenty of things that scientists do not publish, but all this research does exist, and everything is fine. The West is not used to this and is skeptical about it. One should simply understand that Russia has such an approach, such a mentality," Stepensky, who is also the medical director of an Israeli-Russian project in Skolkovo, added.

The registration of the vaccine, she went on, does not prevent Russia from conducting the third stage of trials on a larger number of people, something the country is going to do.

"Criticism is politicized. As far as I can see, most people who criticize the development have not read what was published in the Russian press from a medical and scientific viewpoint. After all, the vaccine was developed at the N. F. Gamaleya Institute. Gamaleya Institute was founded in 1891. Let us pay tribute to these people and this institution with such a huge tradition and such a rich history," the immunologist noted.

Having read interviews with the Russian vaccine developers, she described them as "super-professional" people, noting that "any center and any scientific institution in the West" would be honored to have such researchers.

Concerning allegations of insufficient evidence of the vaccine's effectiveness, she said that the same may apply to those being developed in the US, China or the UK. Stepensky said that she was ready to get a shot of the Russian vaccine without any fear.

"We have officially asked them [the Russian Direct Investment Fund] to allow us in Hadassah to be a part of clinical trials and take all possible part in the development of the vaccine ... So far, we have received neither positive nor negative response," the doctor said.

Last week, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that his country, once it is convinced that the vaccine is effective, will initiate talks with Russia to purchase it.