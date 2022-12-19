Israeli Intel Releases Report Foretelling World-Changing Sequence of Crises - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The world is on "the verge of a cliff," after which a series of simultaneous crises will reorder the global geopolitics, Israeli intelligence warned in its first ever Western-style assessment report presented at a special conference on Monday, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing a copy obtained.

The Israeli intelligence's assessment reports normally look 20 years ahead, whereas the new report takes a shorter span of 10 years, based on best practices used in the United States and other Western countries, Intelligence Ministry official Victor Israel, who was involved in drafting the new paper, was cited as saying in the report.

its authors identified "danger" areas ranging from military and energy to climate and health crises and how they are intertwined.

Forecasting these crises will overshadow terrorism, the authors said it would be a disadvantage for Israel, which they said had championed the global fight against terror for the past two decades.

The report made recommendations on how to increase Israel's resilience, mindful of its transition from an energy-weak country to energy independence thanks to gas discovered in its shelf in recent years.

One recommendation reportedly was to advance key geopolitical alliances. The authors believe maintaining a geopolitical balance would be a challenge to Israel in its relations with the US, China and Russia, due to their competition, which is fraught with conflict.